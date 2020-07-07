Lucas Diniz

Brass Tacks Logo design

branding logo design letter logo logotype b logo
The Brass Tacks logo it's a design focused on the letter B of the branding, using only shapes to give a modern look to it

Posted on Jul 7, 2020
