Thank you badge sketchapp ui logo typography portrait illustration portrait art portrait badges procreate mynewwork mydesign lovemywork illustration design
Thank you massage with a face illustration I did it here. Hope you guys like it :) This was for Hack Your Future Copenhagen. The project was to design a badge with a customised thanks note to one of the our mentor.

Hi,I am Pallabi. UX Mentor TechLabs. I Love Coding & Design.
