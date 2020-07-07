Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Remus | gror

Granic Font Family

Remus | gror
Remus | gror
  • Save
Granic Font Family regular italic bold myfonts gror esport slab serif slab serif sans typography display sport font family font granic
Download color palette

Granic is an athletic font family with 3 weights (each in regular and italic) for the sans serif and slab serif versions.
Available for sale at MyFonts.
For custom projects DM on Instagram.
Follow me on Instagram & Behance.

Remus | gror
Remus | gror

More by Remus | gror

View profile
    • Like