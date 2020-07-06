Zhang 张小哈

Life in a town - Bells ( C4D )

Life in a town - Bells ( C4D ) zhang c4d cinema4d window purple village town architecture dog man woman sunrise mountain bell tower sunset orange illustration 张小哈
This is my illustration named"Life in a town",
hope u like it~
小镇生活：
古老的钟声，回响在小镇无尽的黄昏~

站酷上整理的这个项目:
https://www.zcool.com.cn/work/ZNTMyMzgyODA=.html

This project on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121501003/LIFE-IN-A-TOWN

