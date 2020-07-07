Serge – zeropoint7 Studio

Community Serve

Community Serve is the second sub-mark I’ve crafted for NTCC. The typography is set to highlight the word ‘unity’ in ‘community,’ while the breaking off sets of arrows represent the church groups heading out in different directions to serve the community.

