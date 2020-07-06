Sean Ford

Foil Series // 09

Sean Ford
Foil Series // 09 geometry creative design spirograph geometric design geometric art visual art abstract design paper texture foil foil stamp foil print icon branding abstract illustration vector geometric symbol logo
New artwork in my series exploring foils and textures.

