Free Magazine in Hands PSD Mockup

Free Magazine in Hands PSD Mockup
Free paper magazine mockup help in hands. Easily replace the cover with your design using a smart PSD file layer.

File Format: PSD
Layers: Smart Object
Resolution: 3648 × 4560 Pixels
File Size: 127,6 MB
License: Free for personal and commercial use

