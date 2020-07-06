Free Magazine in Hands PSD Mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
Free paper magazine mockup help in hands. Easily replace the cover with your design using a smart PSD file layer.
File Format: PSD
Layers: Smart Object
Resolution: 3648 × 4560 Pixels
File Size: 127,6 MB
License: Free for personal and commercial use
Download here