Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivan Puzyrev

Zero-waste like a lifestyle

Ivan Puzyrev
Ivan Puzyrev
  • Save
Zero-waste like a lifestyle zerowaste art minimal web app freelance illustrator vector colors palette illustrator illustration flat
Download color palette

Hey guys, welcome to my portfolio! If you like my art and you want to work with me, feel free to write to me at puzyrev.i.a@gmail.com

Ivan Puzyrev
Ivan Puzyrev

More by Ivan Puzyrev

View profile
    • Like