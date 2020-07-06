Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio

UI Elements/Components-UX/UI Design

Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio
Hira Riaz🔥 for Upnow Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
UI Elements/Components-UX/UI Design design clean landing page design website concepts website design webdesign ux ui design ui design websites website web landingpage
UI Elements/Components-UX/UI Design design clean landing page design website concepts website design webdesign ux ui design ui design websites website web landingpage
UI Elements/Components-UX/UI Design design clean landing page design website concepts website design webdesign ux ui design ui design websites website web landingpage
Download color palette
  1. Artboard – 24.jpg
  2. Artboard – 39.jpg
  3. Artboard – 23.jpg

Hi Dribbblers!

I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I have been working on the landing pages and dashboards. so here are its UI elements I used in that project. In this shot, I upload 3 versions of the same UI Elements. One with flat elements and one with dark mode. I use the concept of shadows to make elements visible and more clear and keep the design simple and minimal. It can also help you find different options, especially for beginners.

I hope you will like this. Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.

For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com

Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram

Upnow Studio
Upnow Studio
Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
Hire Us

More by Upnow Studio

View profile
    • Like