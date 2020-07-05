Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cihan Özden

Sivas Massacre | Hasret Gültekin

Cihan Özden
Cihan Özden
Sivas Massacre | Hasret Gültekin musician music art creativity music design illustrator turkish folk music sivas massacre hasret gültekin vector artwork vector art illustration
Hasret Gültekin's song "Gönül Çalamazsın Aşkın Sazını"

I drew to commemorate those who died in the Sivas Massacre. (2 july 1993) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sivas_massacre

Cihan Özden
Cihan Özden

