香港BAO | Visual Identity

香港BAO | Visual Identity restaurant packaging hong kong food dim sum chinese brand identity visual identity brand design branding
Brand applications for Hong Kong Bao (香港BAO), a hypothetical restaurant that serves Chinese cuisine made modern with elevated and exceptional flavors driven by its mission to revamp the Chinese food experience to exceed contemporary expectations.

