Daily UI 01 - Sign Up

Hi, dribbblers!

Happy weekend for everyone who celebrate it hahaha. I was so bored today so i decided to make myself busy with join this challenge. Even though i don't think i can make it, but let's try!

Last week, i saw some poeple's works on design jam and get inspired by the theme. So, i decided to make some splash screens and sign up screens. Anyway, thanks to Blush and Iconify plugins for amazing illustrations!

Please leave comments below and don't forget to check out my instagram https://www.instagram.com/nodarchive/ too!