Supernotes Icon (macOS Big Sur)

Supernotes Icon (macOS Big Sur)
Supernotes for Desktop (https://supernotes.app) is launching very soon!

Big Sur icons have been all over my feed, so I decided to make one for Supernotes. Inspired by @liampmccabe's recent shots.

Supernotes Icon Big Sur 2020.icns
800 KB
Posted on Jul 4, 2020
