Shea Lewis | Website Designer

Illustration

Illustration illustration city line building icon design
Stick around for color and a couple more.

Kinda pushing myself to do some illustration work. I am about to start on a bunch of UI projects so thought I would bust this out before my time is minimal.

Posted on Oct 22, 2013
