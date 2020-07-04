Mobile Pulsa App

One of the explorations for an App that displays info of your internet subscription and remaining balance.

During this project, my scope was heavy on the UI-side only and didn't get a deep chance to dig more on the requirements, IA, etc. Working in an agency, I've always been interested in learning more about the Problem before jumping to the UI, which is more on the Solution side. This was one of the projects that rang a bell for me, that I wanted to pursue a Product/UX Designer role :)

--

Designed under Kodefox, Inc.

PM: Agata

Eng: Deandra, Daniel, Elvina, Cindy