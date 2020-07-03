Xolani Siletile

Sign Up Screen Design

Xolani Siletile
Xolani Siletile
  • Save
Sign Up Screen Design web typography signup screen minimal design app 10ddc website ux ui
Download color palette

Sign Up Screen Design

10 Day Challenge - Day 3

This Challenge is hosted by Anastasia Marinicheva.

Follow me on Behance - https://www.behance.net/xolanisiletile1

#uichallenge #dailyui #dailyuichallenge #uxchallenge #designchallenge #designcontest #designpractice #uipractice #10ddc #10daydesignchallenge #dailyui001 #dailyui002

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2020
Xolani Siletile
Xolani Siletile

More by Xolani Siletile

View profile
    • Like