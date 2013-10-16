Job search by location and teams

Rich Thornett
Rich Thornett
Have been meaning to get to this for quite some time, but just added search filters to our job board. Job seekers are now able to filter our job listings by location and by whether the job is posted by a team.

Fist bumps to @Tristan Dunn and @Patrick Byrne for assists with this.

Posted on Oct 16, 2013
