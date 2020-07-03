Acorn West Logo Design

Logo Design for a nature based associate company named 'Acorn West Associated,Inc'. Letter A,W,A is used for designing the logo in a minimal manner(monogram).

Let me know what do think about the logo?

Give a like and follow for more of my awesome logo design and brand identity projects.Constructive criticism appreciated in the comment section.

Open to commissioned work.

DM/ Email : brandsign00@gmail.com

Fiverr

Instagram

Thanks. :)