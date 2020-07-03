Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
tubik

Mobile Banking Service Posters

tubik
tubik
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile Banking Service Posters promo banking finance identity design bank advertising marketing promotional design poster user experience design identity typography mobile branding web user experience design studio ux graphic design design
Download color palette

Take another glance at design for a mobile banking service. This time here's the set of promotional posters designed in perfect consistency with web presentation of the brand. As well as a landing page, they use a limited palette with color accents, catchy images instantly setting the theme and amplifying the message, minimalist layout with much white space, readable typography with prominent tagline instantly informing a visitor about the nature of the service. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to check the review of images in web interfaces, learn how to design search interactions, and review some practices on UX design for preventing errors in user interfaces.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

F66a878ed3053cf46803172905462237
Rebound of
Mobile Banking Service Website
By tubik
tubik
tubik
Design for awesome experiences and bright brands
Hire Us

More by tubik

View profile
    • Like