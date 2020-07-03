Mobile Banking Service Posters

Take another glance at design for a mobile banking service. This time here's the set of promotional posters designed in perfect consistency with web presentation of the brand. As well as a landing page, they use a limited palette with color accents, catchy images instantly setting the theme and amplifying the message, minimalist layout with much white space, readable typography with prominent tagline instantly informing a visitor about the nature of the service. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to check the review of images in web interfaces, learn how to design search interactions, and review some practices on UX design for preventing errors in user interfaces.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook