Suggested top tasks

My rudimentary research shows that people (read: my parents) don't know to press cmd+F to find a term within the current page. I'm considering including it within the search suggestions, but ideally would like this to invoke the browser's own Find-in-page function. Possible? And how?

(suggested search terms have been anonymised to preserve client confidentiality)

Posted on Mar 9, 2011
Head of Design @ Pollen // Ex- Twitter, GOV.​UK & Clearleft.

