PrismaDROP: Icon Iterations

I am a dedicated iterator; most of my designs are the result of dozens of changes. I save nearly all the intermediate steps, as well.

For the upcoming 2.0 release of PrismaDROP I realised I have almost 30 different versions. Here's five that show the progression from an early beta pre-release to the near-final version that will be part of this week's public beta.

