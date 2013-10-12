PrismaDROP: Icon Iterations

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I am a dedicated iterator; most of my designs are the result of dozens of changes. I save nearly all the intermediate steps, as well.
For the upcoming 2.0 release of PrismaDROP I realised I have almost 30 different versions. Here's five that show the progression from an early beta pre-release to the near-final version that will be part of this week's public beta.
This is the third of three iPhone games I'm currently working on. Follow me on dribbble or twitter to stay up-to-date.