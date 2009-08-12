Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dan Cederholm

Space Dust

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
discarded background photoshop blur blue purple black space two words
Found while searching for old PSDs. A fragment of tossed background pattern.

Posted on Aug 12, 2009
Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
