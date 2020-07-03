Good for Sale
Selling Up - Estate Agents / Realtor Logo Designfor Sale

houses estate agent realtor estate agents for sale logo marks brand identity logo designer logos typography branding logo identity portfolio logo design

Simple and clean logo design ideal for any kind of property for sale company.

One small house inside of another, which also acts as a door for the larger house, with the roofs also denoting up arrows, finished off with a somewhat suitable name.

