Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Peoples Church of Montreal Logo Redesigned by The Logo Smith

The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Peoples Church of Montreal Logo Redesigned by The Logo Smith logo redesign logo refresh logo update montréal montreal church branding church logo church logodesign brand logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design
Peoples Church of Montreal Logo Redesigned by The Logo Smith logo redesign logo refresh logo update montréal montreal church branding church logo church logodesign brand logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design
Download color palette
  1. Peoples Church of Montreal Church Logo MockUp Poster The Logo Smith 1.jpg
  2. Peoples Church of Montreal Portrait Logo Designed by The Logo Smith.jpg

Client: Peoples Church of Montreal
Designed: 2014 (still in use 2020)

One of my favourite Church logos, even whilst we used a cross, it was great to find a slightly different way to frame it. By using coloured houses, to represent the 'people' and the sense of 'community'.

If you're interested in the Case Study of this then link is below:

Case Study & Project Page: Peoples Church of Montreal

———————————

CLIENT TESTIMONIAL by Jason Penalosa
“We really really liked the concept with the houses pointing towards the cross that The Logo Smith came up with.

It truly represents how the church is family oriented and centred on the cross, while depicting the church as a hub for the city dwellings; it’s just brilliant!

The fact that this logo can be adapted to be a badge as well is really amazing.

We can’t thank Graham enough for the unique reimagining of our church logo; it’s far better than we had ever hoped for!” - Jason Penalosa

———————————

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

smith.gl/portfolio
smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 years commercial experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

View profile
    • Like