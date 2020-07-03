Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design system for My Dictionary - language learning app. It helps people learn the foreign words which they have typed in through different exercises - listening, translation, flashcards, practising your pronunciation and writing the words under dictation.
I decided to make simple and clean UI design and to add a little bit of fun with the cheerful yellow colour, so learning experience won’t be boring.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.