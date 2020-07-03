Christina Ivanova

Design System

Design System designsystem xd ux ui dictionary app illustration design
Design system for My Dictionary - language learning app. It helps people learn the foreign words which they have typed in through different exercises - listening, translation, flashcards, practising your pronunciation and writing the words under dictation.

I decided to make simple and clean UI design and to add a little bit of fun with the cheerful yellow colour, so learning experience won’t be boring.

Posted on Jul 3, 2020
