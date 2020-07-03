My Dictionary is a language learning app. It helps you learn the foreign words which you have typed in, through different exercises - listening, translation, flashcards, practising your pronunciation and writing the words under dictation.

Goals

Help in learning foreign languages

Test the new vocabulary

See my progress

Help in learning more new words

Keep the design simple

User-friendly

Appealing for a wide range of age groups

Why yellow?

It's a cheerful colour

Energise and motivate to study

Awake awareness

Good contrast when combined with black

The project includes

User Persona

User Journey

User Flow

Sketches

Usability testing with Indigo Studio

Design system

Illustrations

App icon

Prototype

Tools

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe XD