Christina Ivanova

Vocabulary Practice

Christina Ivanova
Christina Ivanova
  • Save
Vocabulary Practice education dictionary app uxdesign ux xd illustrator ui illustration design
Download color palette

My Dictionary is a language learning app. It helps you learn the foreign words which you have typed in, through different exercises - listening, translation, flashcards, practising your pronunciation and writing the words under dictation.

Goals

Help in learning foreign languages
Test the new vocabulary
See my progress
Help in learning more new words
Keep the design simple
User-friendly
Appealing for a wide range of age groups

Why yellow?

It's a cheerful colour
Energise and motivate to study
Awake awareness
Good contrast when combined with black

The project includes

User Persona
User Journey
User Flow
Sketches
Usability testing with Indigo Studio
Design system
Illustrations
App icon
Prototype

Tools

Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe XD

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2020
Christina Ivanova
Christina Ivanova
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Christina Ivanova

View profile
    • Like