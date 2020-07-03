Onboarding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My Dictionary is a language learning app. It helps you learn the foreign words which you have typed in, through different exercises - listening, translation, flashcards, practising your pronunciation and writing the words under dictation.
Goals
Help in learning foreign languages
Test the new vocabulary
See my progress
Help in learning more new words
Keep the design simple
User-friendly
Appealing for a wide range of age groups
Why yellow?
It's a cheerful colour
Energise and motivate to study
Awake awareness
Good contrast when combined with black
The project includes
User Persona
User Journey
User Flow
Sketches
Usability testing with Indigo Studio
Design system
Illustrations
App icon
Prototype
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe XD