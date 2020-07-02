Letterboard Lite specimen — Circled Numbers

So much for being the simple version of my upcoming family... this thing is growing quickly. First, it got language support, then it got completely redrawn, and now it's getting numbers!

I want it to have as much support as possible and to be incredibly useful. It is, after all, supposed to be the most reliable font in your arsenal. Well, at least that's was my goal.

Get it now at https://sundaytype.com - Update coming shortly.