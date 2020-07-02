Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
David Silva

Letterboard Lite specimen — Circled Numbers

David Silva
David Silva
sans-serif sansserif sans numbers typeface design typeface font design font robofont glyphsapp glyphs fontself fonts

Letterboard Font

Letterboard Font
Letterboard Font

Letterboard Font
So much for being the simple version of my upcoming family... this thing is growing quickly. First, it got language support, then it got completely redrawn, and now it's getting numbers!

I want it to have as much support as possible and to be incredibly useful. It is, after all, supposed to be the most reliable font in your arsenal. Well, at least that's was my goal.

Get it now at https://sundaytype.com - Update coming shortly.

David Silva
David Silva
