Leap Startup

Leap Startup logo typography branding design rocket leap startup black
Thanks to @Alexander Sapelkin for invite me here, this is my previous logo project for Training in Entrepreneurship & Startup company called "Leap Startup". I hope my first shot will be accepted here in dribbble :D

Posted on Oct 8, 2013
