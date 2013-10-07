Octopus Iconography

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Recently finished an icon set for a client portal application that the Octopus Team is currently building. The icons represent the different services we offer as an agency.
Here's some context for the icons if you care to see:
• Analytics
• Web Audit
• User Testing
• Visual Identity
• Clickable Prototypes
• Illustration
• Back-end Development
• Startup Strategy
• Iconography
• UI Design
• Creative Direction
• CMS integration
• Database design
• Wireframes
• E-commerce Integration
• Front-End Development
Available for icon work. Let's create!