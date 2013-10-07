Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zach Roszczewski
Octopus

Octopus Iconography

Zach Roszczewski
Octopus
Zach Roszczewski for Octopus
Hire Us
  • Save
Octopus Iconography ui icons web icons app icons icon designer icon design icon set icon symbol stroke line iconography testing eye hand
Download color palette

Recently finished an icon set for a client portal application that the Octopus Team is currently building. The icons represent the different services we offer as an agency.

Here's some context for the icons if you care to see:

• Analytics
• Web Audit
• User Testing
• Visual Identity
• Clickable Prototypes
• Illustration
• Back-end Development
• Startup Strategy
• Iconography
• UI Design
• Creative Direction
• CMS integration
• Database design
• Wireframes
• E-commerce Integration
• Front-End Development

Available for icon work. Let's create!

Octopus
Octopus
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Octopus

View profile
    • Like