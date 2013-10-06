Alexander Spliid

Cloud Dribbble

Alexander Spliid
Alexander Spliid
Hire Me
  • Save
Cloud Dribbble cloud logo data complex c brand id pokeball
Download color palette

A few iterations from a recent branding project. Client does complex tasks in the cloud. Thought this was interesting.

Don't forget the 2x for the non-retinas!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2013
Alexander Spliid
Alexander Spliid
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alexander Spliid

View profile
    • Like