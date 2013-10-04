Purple, Rock, Scissors

Take the Stairs Wallpaper

Purple, Rock, Scissors
Purple, Rock, Scissors
Hire Us
  • Save
Take the Stairs Wallpaper stairs mantra wallpaper desktop background clouds inspiration design lifestyle
Take the Stairs Wallpaper stairs mantra wallpaper desktop background clouds inspiration design lifestyle
Take the Stairs Wallpaper stairs mantra wallpaper desktop background clouds inspiration design lifestyle
Take the Stairs Wallpaper stairs mantra wallpaper desktop background clouds inspiration design lifestyle
Take the Stairs Wallpaper stairs mantra wallpaper desktop background clouds inspiration design lifestyle
Download color palette
  1. wallpaper.jpg
  2. stairs_iphone4.jpg
  3. stairs_desktop.jpg
  4. stairs_iphone5.jpg
  5. stairs_ipad.jpg

Our October mantra is "Take the Stairs." Both physically and metaphorically, make lifestyle and productivity choices wisely! Download your wallpaper here for any screen or device, for your daily motive reminder.

Purple, Rock, Scissors
Purple, Rock, Scissors
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Purple, Rock, Scissors

View profile
    • Like