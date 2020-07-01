Xolani Siletile

Welcome Screen Design

Xolani Siletile
Xolani Siletile
  • Save
Welcome Screen Design minimal typography flat design website ux ui welcome screen 10ddc
Download color palette

Welcome Screen Design

10 Day Challenge - Day 2

This Challenge is hosted by Anastasia Marinicheva.

Illustrations by Pablo Stanley

Follow me on Behance - https://www.behance.net/xolanisiletile1

#uichallenge #dailyui #dailyuichallenge #uxchallenge #designchallenge #designcontest #designpractice #uipractice #10ddc #10daydesignchallenge #dailyui001 #dailyui002

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2020
Xolani Siletile
Xolani Siletile

More by Xolani Siletile

View profile
    • Like