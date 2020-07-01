Lewis Ainslie

Facepunch Brand Animation

A recent animation for the new logo for Facepunch Studios. This animation is featured in our upcoming Vehicle Update for Rust.

Unfortunatly the gif is a lil' choppy. Check the video above for a HQ version and context.

Posted on Jul 1, 2020
