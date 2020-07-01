M. Editorial Website Wishlist Product Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Guys,
Sharing with you a new product page loading animation featuring another furniture masterpiece designed by Maarten van Severen. This shot belongs to Wishlist shot series with my latest layout and typography explorations.
Stay tuned for more (Guess what I’m going to share next time from this series actually)!
Cheers!
Press “L” to appreciate it
Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs