Zhenya Rynzhuk

M. Editorial Website Wishlist Product Animation

Guys,

Sharing with you a new product page loading animation featuring another furniture masterpiece designed by Maarten van Severen. This shot belongs to Wishlist shot series with my latest layout and typography explorations.

Stay tuned for more (Guess what I’m going to share next time from this series actually)!

Cheers!

Zhenyary maarten2
Rebound of
M. Editorial Website Wishlist Animation
By Zhenya Rynzhuk
