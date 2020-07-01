Mayank Singh Kardam

Banking App - On boarding Screens

Banking App - On boarding Screens ui ui ux branding vector typography uxdesign logo illustration uidesign design
Day - 01 Challenge
Prepared an onboarding screen for a banking app.
please free to comments all your view are welcome

Posted on Jul 1, 2020
