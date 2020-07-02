Andrew McKay
www.friendly.app

Friendly - iOS Mutual interests

Andrew McKay
www.friendly.app
Andrew McKay for www.friendly.app
Hire Us
  • Save
Friendly - iOS Mutual interests browse friends find friends discover friends app friendly social app social mobile designer app designer mobile app ios app app design app
Download color palette

These few screens are focused on the mutual interests functionality which allows users to tap on any interest on a users profile to discover more users nearby who are also into that same interest.
-------
Friendly App is a free iOS app empowering you to meet new people, make new friends and build awesome relationships in your area.

Download our free iOS app: https://bit.ly/friendly-app
(Android coming soon) or visit www.friendly.app

✌️

www.friendly.app
www.friendly.app
Empowering you to meet new people & make new friends ✊
Hire Us

More by www.friendly.app

View profile
    • Like