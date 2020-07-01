ROSSANA ELENA DE ROSA

Illustration cyberpunk

Illustration cyberpunk procreateapp procreate illustration art perseo medusa digital painting digital art digital characterdesign character photoshop illustration illustrator
Character design Medusa.
Style illustration cyberpunk for history Perseo e Medusa.

