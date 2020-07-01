10th Anniversary!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's been 10 years since our CEO, Kacper Gazda decided to found Milo Solutions. Since then: one of our projects has flown into space🚀, another has effectively helped contestants to prepare for the Olympic Games🥇. What else is there waiting for us? Maybe a journey to the center of the Earth or time travel? 🧙♂️
A small milestone is already behind us, and more are ahead! 🌟
Follow us: 👇
Dribbble | Behance | LinkedIN | Twitter | Facebook |