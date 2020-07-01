We just introduced GoSquared Automation – it's marketing automation made as simple as ABCD.

https://www.gosquared.com/marketing-automation/

Had some fun working on a new landing page with arrows that point you through the page. Also tried out some CSS transitions to make the page load a little more dramatic.

One of these days we'll get to a point where we do a landing page with NO image assets at all.

Hope you like it!