James Gill

GoSquared Automation

James Gill
James Gill
  • Save
GoSquared Automation fan icons marketing automation abcd saas landing page
Download color palette

We just introduced GoSquared Automation – it's marketing automation made as simple as ABCD.

https://www.gosquared.com/marketing-automation/

Had some fun working on a new landing page with arrows that point you through the page. Also tried out some CSS transitions to make the page load a little more dramatic.

One of these days we'll get to a point where we do a landing page with NO image assets at all.

Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2020
James Gill
James Gill
CEO, GoSquared. Designing when I have a spare moment.

More by James Gill

View profile
    • Like