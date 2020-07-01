Shaza Alolabi

ARABIC Resume سيرة ذاتية

Shaza Alolabi
Shaza Alolabi
  • Save
ARABIC Resume سيرة ذاتية protfolio 2d graphic design ui design arabic arab mouckup template design template resume design resume cv design cv وظيفة توظيف عمل سيرة ذاتية تصميم عربي
Download color palette

Set of Creative, Modern,Clean & Professional Resume template for you. All are in vector shape you can easily edit and change color as per your requirements.
Looking for simillar designs?
Contact us on:
Email:eng.shaza@gmail.com
Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/in/engshaza
Whatsup:+963962441470
تصميم سيرة ذاتية لعميل في الإمارات
تميز في مقابلة العمل بسيرتك الاحترافية معنا
لا تتردد في التواصل معنا

Shaza Alolabi
Shaza Alolabi

More by Shaza Alolabi

View profile
    • Like