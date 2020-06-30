Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Xolani Siletile

Walkthrough Screen Design 10 Day Challenge - Day 1

Xolani Siletile
Xolani Siletile
  • Save
Walkthrough Screen Design 10 Day Challenge - Day 1 flat minimal typography website ux ui app 10ddc
Download color palette

This is my first time joining any Design challenges and I am enjoying this one, it is hosted by Anastasia Marinicheva.

Illustrations by Vijay Verma

Follow me on Behance - https://www.behance.net/xolanisiletile1

#uichallenge #dailyui #dailyuichallenge #uxchallenge #designchallenge #designcontest #designpractice #uipractice #10ddc #10daydesignchallenge #dailyui001 #dailyui002

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2020
Xolani Siletile
Xolani Siletile

More by Xolani Siletile

View profile
    • Like