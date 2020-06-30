Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Adams

Real estate SaaS: No agent needed

Progressive Web App Dashboard that empowers homeowners to sell without a real estate agent.

This dashboard let's homeowners:
- List properties on portals
- View listing performance
- Arranging viewings
- Negotiate offers
- Complete moving out checklist

Posted on Jun 30, 2020
