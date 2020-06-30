Redesign "Hamachi"

Redesign for the "Hamachi" app.

This is my first job at Figma. I decided to do a redesign of Hamachi, because it is not such a popular topic as banking apps, apps about health and everything else that is loved on the Dribble. Personally, I have never seen a redesign done for Hamachi.

Hello, this is my first shot. I want to say thank you for invite on dribble this person:

https://dribbble.com/ld-

This is the coolest designer I've ever seen. I really like his work.