Redesign "Hamachi"

Andrey BaykoFF

Redesign for the "Hamachi" app.

This is my first job at Figma. I decided to do a redesign of Hamachi, because it is not such a popular topic as banking apps, apps about health and everything else that is loved on the Dribble. Personally, I have never seen a redesign done for Hamachi.

Hello, this is my first shot. I want to say thank you for invite on dribble this person:
https://dribbble.com/ld-
This is the coolest designer I've ever seen. I really like his work.

