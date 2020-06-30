Teammate details exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Exploration of teammate details on https://team.video that uses the average color from the user headshot to create a themed modal
This creates a consistent implementation and experience, yet allows for unique visuals to add personality