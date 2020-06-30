Aromaterra • Natural Cosmetic Brand

The animated story behind Aromaterra logo.

The mysterious Aromaterra symbol has several simple elements, and can be interpreted in several ways: a seed that created roots and gave life to a plant, the moon, the sun, a star, a landscape, a fruit. The Aromaterra brand has the colors of the earth and plants, ranging from bright green to earthy tones. Its symbol joins Aromaterra written in an elegant and serious font, combining mystery and seriousness. The main challenge creating the brand was its applicability. The solution for the visual identity must allow itself to be applied without losing quality and legibility in all packaging, from the largest to the smallest, that's why the symbol has simple lines, but with a lot of meaning.The purpose of the brand is to make us, as individuals, to reconnect with ourselves and therefore with nature, through scent. It encourages the use and enhancement of Brazilian essential oils, through the handmade distillation of native plants, made by hand both by the brand owner and by partner communities, contrary to the exploratory market that has been growing within aromatherapy. Aromaterra currently works with natural perfumes, incense and cosmetics.

Hope you enjoy it.