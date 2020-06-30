Rating Experience

Trending designs to inspire you
Our rating system is one of the most powerful tools we have to gather feedback from our riders and we have redesigned it based on three facial expressions.
Kudos to the team: Marta Boixo, Josué Barroso, Jose Carmona and Miguel Camacho from Sensa Design
You can find a full case study here
Thanks for watching 💜
