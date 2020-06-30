Feedly Logo & App Icon Designed by The Logo Smith

Trending designs to inspire you
Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.
A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities
———————————
→ Client: https://feedly.com
→ Designed: 2011 (still in use 2021)
→ Scope: Logo, Icon & Brand Identity
Interesting to see how the Feedly logo has been adapted a few times in the interim years; losing the gradients and depth (Skeuomorphic Design'ish), to the ultra flat and solid of now.
Also the green has seen a few changes, from the more lime green back around 2011 to the green of today.
→ Project Page: Feedly
