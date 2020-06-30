The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Feedly Logo & App Icon Designed by The Logo Smith

Feedly Logo & App Icon Designed by The Logo Smith
Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

→ Client: https://feedly.com
→ Designed: 2011 (still in use 2021)
→ Scope: Logo, Icon & Brand Identity

Interesting to see how the Feedly logo has been adapted a few times in the interim years; losing the gradients and depth (Skeuomorphic Design'ish), to the ultra flat and solid of now.

Also the green has seen a few changes, from the more lime green back around 2011 to the green of today.

→ Project Page: Feedly

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

smith.gl/portfolio
smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

