Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nour Oumousse

Abstract Butterfly

Nour Oumousse
Nour Oumousse
Hire Me
  • Save
Abstract Butterfly animal community wings butterfly illustration abstract monochrome geometric logodesign logo design symbol branding brand icon mark logo
Abstract Butterfly animal community wings butterfly illustration abstract monochrome geometric logodesign logo design symbol branding brand icon mark logo
Download color palette
  1. butterfly.png
  2. butterfly2.png

Abstract Butterfly
( Available )

Instagram | Twitter
Say Hi!
nour@oumousse.com

Nour Oumousse
Nour Oumousse
Iconist, Illustrator & Brand Designer
Hire Me

More by Nour Oumousse

View profile
    • Like